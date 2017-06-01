The Night Witch and her crew of bats have arrived, and they've dropped a new hit single. Get together with your clan to make a Karaoke music video and you and every member of your clan could flap away with 5,000 gems each.

Here's the challenge: create a video for the Night Witch Karaoke song. Anything goes: be creative, be original and be Clashy. You can use gameplay footage, but original footage of you and your clanmates is more likely to win the day! For reference, watch this great submission from our previous Hog Rider Karaoke Contest.

How do I enter?

You must be over the age of 13 to enter! Please read the contest rules below to make sure you are eligible. Good to go? Then proceed:

Start by downloading the Night Witch Instrumental Track here.

Next, get together with your clanmates and/or friends to shoot your own music video!

All submissions must be uploaded to YouTube using the #ClashRoyaleKaraoke hashtag to be considered. Submissions without the #ClashRoyaleKaraoke hashtag will be rejected. You must also include your player and clan hashtag!

Submissions will be accepted starting June 1st until the deadline, June 14th. After the deadline, Supercell employees will vote on their favorite submissions and announce the winners!

Contest Rules:

To enter the Clash Royale Karaoke Contest, you must be at least 13 years of age at the time of your submission.

Supercell employees, moderators and partners are not eligible to participate in the contest.

Prize is NOT redeemable for monetary value.

You and your clanmates can only be a member of one and the same clan for this contest.

The submitted content must be suitable for publishing; you must ensure that you have all rights and permissions to submit it. We may use and publish your submissions in connection with Clash Royale and reserve the right to use submissions for marketing purposes.

The contest is organized by Supercell Oy at Itämerenkatu 11-13, FI-00180 Helsinki Finland. We reserve the right to change these rules or disqualify any contestant for inappropriate conduct as we deem suitable.

Dates in a nutshell: