23 Mar 2021
Blog – Clash Royale

Battle Healer Emote Giveaways! [UPDATED]

Celebrate our 5th Birthday

...with a new Emote!

We have teamed up with all of our SUPERCELL CREATORS to give away this exclusive Battle Healer Emote.

Throughout Season 21, Clash Royale content creators will be giving away this Emote in special tournaments and through their channels and socials.

LIST OF APPROVED SUPERCELL CREATORS

(In alphabetical order)

  • 2.6 Hog Cycle


  • 3lno0b

  • 7ernand0

  • AcidR

  • Adrian Piedra

  • alextely

  • Allan Franzotti

  • Alvaro845

  • AnabanCR

  • Anikilo

  • Anthony D’Angelo

  • Artube Clash

  • Ash

  • Ashtax

  • Auk

  • B-rad

  • Bailey OP

  • bale_gg

  • bbox达人

  • BigSpin

  • Boss

  • BrunoClash

  • Captain Ben

  • ChiefAvalon YT

  • ClashArt

  • ClashTV

  • ClashwithShane

  • Copa

  • Crowlando

  • CR斑马

  • DanGamer28

  • Daniel55

  • DaxMX

  • DC system

  • Decow

  • DragonSteak

  • DrekzeNN

  • EDG门神

  • EdnarRoyale

  • el cazador

  • EL PROMEJOR

  • El Tío Vick

  • ElTucanIntegral

  • EmpireofClash

  • Erick EB7

  • ErnieC3

  • Ewelina

  • FabrizioA

  • Facu_Cometa

  • Feryfer

  • FiFqo

  • FlobbyCr

  • Fonclais

  • FullFrontage

  • Fusgo

  • garotas no controle

  • Gary CR

  • Gawel

  • Gigi

  • Haetube

  • Harun Kılıç

  • Hemokok

  • Higher

  • HorsePaper

  • Inder45

  • IvancitoGT

  • Javigamer325

  • Jo Jonas

  • Jonah1331

  • Jonathan 13

  • JootaYT

  • Josh - 1998CR

  • JUNE

  • Jvc

  • kabutom

  • kanario

  • KENNEDY CLASH

  • KFC

  • kiokio

  • kir

  • Kius

  • KIX™JayTV

  • KManuS88

  • Kojisan

  • krystal GamerYT

  • Legendaray

  • Lemon Tea

  • Lemus2034

  • Light Pollux

  • Lonny the wolf

  • LORD X

  • LordSacram

  • Lucas Felix

  • Léopold

  • Mad Raider

  • Madalin

  • Maestro05

  • Mafer Tejeda 10

  • Malcaide

  • Master Diddy San

  • Mateo26

  • matii.aaron

  • Matsh

  • MicroPT

  • Mishkin

  • Mix of Xaos YT

  • MoMTvGAMES

  • Moran1001

  • mortenroyale

  • Morusitos

  • NANDO CLASH

  • Natbix

  • Nery

  • NIN Games

  • nomercy

  • Nyteowl

  • OJ

  • omgplayer

  • Ouahleouff

  • Pandipollo

  • Paolo ios

  • pavelfi (Deck Shop)

  • Playinsano

  • Pompeyo4

  • Power Couple Gaming

  • pOwP

  • Prince晋

  • PvtMole

  • Radical

  • RevolAimar

  • reyjoseant

  • RhaegarGT

  • Rich Slaton

  • Robotin_YouTube

  • Rockstar

  • ruiner

  • Ruusskov

  • SaintBelikin

  • SantiagoT

  • Schrieffer

  • Sergio1722

  • Sergio Ramos

  • SHELBI

  • Sirtag

  • SML (RoyaleAPI)

  • soking

  • SteeloPeligro

  • Style ghg

  • Sunny CR

  • SurgicalGoblin

  • tatofox9

  • Team Queso

  • the chicken

  • The Rech

  • The Rock

  • TheGameHuntah

  • TMD Aaron

  • topgameplays

  • TQ BENIJU

  • Trikshot

  • Twitch/Kashman

  • Ultime Amino

  • Vanpipee

  • WanderchYoutube

  • WithZack

  • xander

  • Xiake

  • YoSoyRick_YT

  • Zsomac

  • Øsama Clash Royale

  • 不胜西瓜

  • 严肃的肯尼

  • 力量哥Lciop

  • 小陈LittleChen

  • 程序猿小B同学

  • 豆角豆莎

  • 超人JAX

  • 那一条牙膏

Make sure you are entering a legit tournament or giveaway with this list. All Supercell Creators listed above have been officially approved to giveaway the Emote by Supercell. Do not enter any giveaways or tournaments from players who aren't on this list!