...with a new Emote!
We have teamed up with all of our SUPERCELL CREATORS to give away this exclusive Battle Healer Emote.
Throughout Season 21, Clash Royale content creators will be giving away this Emote in special tournaments and through their channels and socials.
(In alphabetical order)
2.6 Hog Cycle
3lno0b
7ernand0
AcidR
Adrian Piedra
alextely
Allan Franzotti
Alvaro845
AnabanCR
Anikilo
Anthony D’Angelo
Artube Clash
Ash
Ashtax
Auk
B-rad
Bailey OP
bale_gg
bbox达人
BigSpin
Boss
BrunoClash
Captain Ben
ChiefAvalon YT
ClashArt
ClashTV
ClashwithShane
Copa
Crowlando
CR斑马
DanGamer28
Daniel55
DaxMX
DC system
Decow
DragonSteak
DrekzeNN
EDG门神
EdnarRoyale
el cazador
EL PROMEJOR
El Tío Vick
ElTucanIntegral
EmpireofClash
Erick EB7
ErnieC3
Ewelina
FabrizioA
Facu_Cometa
Feryfer
FiFqo
FlobbyCr
Fonclais
FullFrontage
Fusgo
garotas no controle
Gary CR
Gawel
Gigi
Haetube
Harun Kılıç
Hemokok
Higher
HorsePaper
Inder45
IvancitoGT
Javigamer325
Jo Jonas
Jonah1331
Jonathan 13
JootaYT
Josh - 1998CR
JUNE
Jvc
kabutom
kanario
KENNEDY CLASH
KFC
kiokio
kir
Kius
KIX™JayTV
KManuS88
Kojisan
krystal GamerYT
Legendaray
Lemon Tea
Lemus2034
Light Pollux
Lonny the wolf
LORD X
LordSacram
Lucas Felix
Léopold
Mad Raider
Madalin
Maestro05
Mafer Tejeda 10
Malcaide
Master Diddy San
Mateo26
matii.aaron
Matsh
MicroPT
Mishkin
Mix of Xaos YT
MoMTvGAMES
Moran1001
mortenroyale
Morusitos
NANDO CLASH
Natbix
Nery
NIN Games
nomercy
Nyteowl
OJ
omgplayer
Ouahleouff
Pandipollo
Paolo ios
pavelfi (Deck Shop)
Playinsano
Pompeyo4
Power Couple Gaming
pOwP
Prince晋
PvtMole
Radical
RevolAimar
reyjoseant
RhaegarGT
Rich Slaton
Robotin_YouTube
Rockstar
ruiner
Ruusskov
SaintBelikin
SantiagoT
Schrieffer
Sergio1722
Sergio Ramos
SHELBI
Sirtag
SML (RoyaleAPI)
soking
SteeloPeligro
Style ghg
Sunny CR
SurgicalGoblin
tatofox9
Team Queso
the chicken
The Rech
The Rock
TheGameHuntah
TMD Aaron
topgameplays
TQ BENIJU
Trikshot
Twitch/Kashman
Ultime Amino
Vanpipee
WanderchYoutube
WithZack
xander
Xiake
YoSoyRick_YT
Zsomac
Øsama Clash Royale
不胜西瓜
严肃的肯尼
力量哥Lciop
小陈LittleChen
程序猿小B同学
豆角豆莎
超人JAX
那一条牙膏
Make sure you are entering a legit tournament or giveaway with this list. All Supercell Creators listed above have been officially approved to giveaway the Emote by Supercell. Do not enter any giveaways or tournaments from players who aren't on this list!