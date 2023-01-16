The polls will be available on our Twitter account!
For the first time, the Community will choose which Cards will be banned in the next Royal Tournament!
After the end of the first Royal Tournament, we’ve fetched a list of the 16 most used Cards (by frequency of use by the Top 100 players), and YOU can vote to ban 8 of them.
Vote between the 8 most used Troops. The 4 most voted Cards will be banned in the next Royal Tournament.
1st poll
Phoenix
Royal Ghost
Archer Queen
Goblins
2nd poll
Miner
Skeletons
Ice Spirit
Skeleton King
Vote between the 8 most used Spells and Buildings. The 4 most voted Cards will be banned in the next Royal Tournament.
3rd poll - VOTE NOW!
Log
Barbarian Barrel
Cannon
Fireball
4th poll - VOTE NOW!
Tornado
Lightning
Tombstone
Zap
Royal Tournament (January 21st)
Classic Royal Tournament (all Cards at level 11, build your deck), but the 8 voted Cards will be removed.
See you on January 21st for the first Community Royal Tournament!
The Clash Royale Team