Summer of 2v2 is here!

In celebration of team spirit, we're going to fill a few wagons and barrels with gems, and give them to the finest Clash Royale fan art – while pitching Reddit against the Forums!



Check out the full competition details from either of the links below. Pick your team and get creative!



Reddit: https://redd.it/6l72xf

Forums: http://supr.cl/ForumEntries



Best of luck!