Think you have what it takes to play like a pro Clash Royale player?
Well then, participate in the CRL Blind Deck Challenge and test your skills using official CRL World Finalists' decks!
The best Clash Royale League teams from around the world have submitted one deck to represent them... now it's up to you to prove your skill and win!
TAP on the deck image to copy it to your deck slot!
CRL Europe Champion: Team Queso
(@TeamQuesoGG)
CRL China Champion: Nova Esports
(@NovaEsportsTeam)
CRL Japan Champion: PONOS Sports
CRL Latin America Champion: Vivo Keyd
(@VivoKeyd)
CRL North America Champion: Immortals
(@ImmortalsCR)
CRL Asia Champion: KING-ZONE DragonX
(@DragonxCr)
May the best CRL regional champion deck win!
Do you prefer to watch the pros play?
Then watch them compete LIVE on the Clash Royale League Esports channel on Dec 1 JST/Nov 30 6pm PST.
See you in the World Finals Arena,
The Clash Royale Team