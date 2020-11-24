Fantasy Royale is back at it for the 2020 Clash Royale League World Finals!
Get a FREE EMOTE and compete for GOLD by simply playing Fantasy Royale 👊👊
Starting Nov 24 - Dec 5, create a fantasy team inside the esports tab for your chance to win up to 100,000 Gold and qualify for a FREE EMOTE!
You must create a Fantasy Royale team before Dec 5 12pm (UTC+8), aka before the World Finals broadcast goes live, in order to qualify for the FREE EMOTE and the chance to compete for Gold rewards.
Check the World Finals countdown timer, regional broadcast times & more info
For players in the Americas, note the timezone difference! The CRL World Finals take place on Dec 4 and 5 (8pm PST/11pm EST/10pm CST) and Dec 5 and 6 (1am BRT)
What is Fantasy Royale?
Create
your own fantasy team of four CRL World Finals players
Watch
and track their performance during the the
Score
Crowns for every Crown your fantasy players earn
Win
rewards!
Scoring & Rewards
The goal: collect the most amount of Crowns possible.
How do I collect Crowns?
Select 4 CRL players to make up your fantasy team.
You'll get Crowns whenever a player from your fantasy team scores a Crown during the CRL World Finals.
Who gets rewards?
All Fantasy Royale players will get a FREE EMOTE just for playing!
What's the prize pool?
The top Crown scores will earn Gold, with the following prize pool distribution:
Top score: 100,000 Gold
Top 2-5 scores: 25,000 Gold
Top 6-10 scores: 10,000 Gold
The prize distribution means the top 10 SCORES will earn Gold. For example, there could be thousands of players that get the #1 top score, meaning they'll all get 100,000 Gold each.
NOTE: Gold rewards will be delivered shortly after the CRL World Finals are over! It could take a few days, so please be patient!
The 2020 Clash Royale League World Finals will take place LIVE in Shanghai on December 5th and 6th at 12pm local Chinese Standard Time.
Dec 4th and 5th (8pm PST/11pm EST/10pm CST)
Subscribe and WATCH your team compete on: YouTube.com/EsportsRoyale and Twitch.tv/ClashRoyale
Follow & share your fantasy deck with us on Twitter: @EsportsRoyaleEN
See you in the CRL World Finals Arena,
The Clash Royale Team