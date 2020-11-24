Fantasy Royale is back at it for the 2020 Clash Royale League World Finals!

Get a FREE EMOTE and compete for GOLD by simply playing Fantasy Royale 👊👊



Starting Nov 24 - Dec 5, create a fantasy team inside the esports tab for your chance to win up to 100,000 Gold and qualify for a FREE EMOTE!

You must create a Fantasy Royale team before Dec 5 12pm (UTC+8), aka before the World Finals broadcast goes live, in order to qualify for the FREE EMOTE and the chance to compete for Gold rewards.

Check the World Finals countdown timer, regional broadcast times & more info here

For players in the Americas, note the timezone difference! The CRL World Finals take place on Dec 4 and 5 (8pm PST/11pm EST/10pm CST) and Dec 5 and 6 (1am BRT)

What is Fantasy Royale?