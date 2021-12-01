The Clash Royale League World Finals are quickly approaching on December 3, and we couldn’t be more excited!



The Top 32 pros from around the world will compete on the newest update with Champions included, as well as playing on King Level 11. The first round of the tournament will be single-elimination, with the remaining 16 players advancing to a double-elimination bracket.



The matchups are set, and one of these 32 will be our Grand Champion when all is said and done: