The Clash Royale League World Finals are quickly approaching on December 3, and we couldn’t be more excited!
The Top 32 pros from around the world will compete on the newest update with Champions included, as well as playing on King Level 11. The first round of the tournament will be single-elimination, with the remaining 16 players advancing to a double-elimination bracket.
The matchups are set, and one of these 32 will be our Grand Champion when all is said and done:
You can follow all of the Top 32 players HERE on our Twitter list to stay up to date on the conversation leading to World Finals!
Not only is the honor of becoming the Grand Champion on the line, but HUGE cash prizes are also up for grabs. The World Finals prizing breakdown will be as follows:
1st: $200,000
2nd: $100,000
3rd: $75,000
4th: $55,000
5th and 6th: $40,000
7th and 8th: $35,000
From 9th to 12th: $30,000
From 13th to 16th: $20,000
From 17th to 32nd: $15,000