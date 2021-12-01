Supercell logo
Back to Clash Royale News
1 Dec 2021
Blog – Clash Royale

Get ready for the CRL World Finals!

The Clash Royale League World Finals are quickly approaching on December 3, and we couldn’t be more excited!

The Top 32 pros from around the world will compete on the newest update with Champions included, as well as playing on King Level 11. The first round of the tournament will be single-elimination, with the remaining 16 players advancing to a double-elimination bracket.

The matchups are set, and one of these 32 will be our Grand Champion when all is said and done:

You can follow all of the Top 32 players HERE on our Twitter list to stay up to date on the conversation leading to World Finals!

Not only is the honor of becoming the Grand Champion on the line, but HUGE cash prizes are also up for grabs. The World Finals prizing breakdown will be as follows:






1st: $200,000

2nd: $100,000

3rd: $75,000

4th: $55,000

5th and 6th: $40,000

7th and 8th: $35,000

From 9th to 12th: $30,000

From 13th to 16th: $20,000

From 17th to 32nd: $15,000




Be sure to tune in on December 3-5 at 11:30 am UTC on our YouTube and Twitch channels, and follow @EsportsRoyale on Twitter and Instagram!


See you in the World Finals Arena!

The Clash Royale Team