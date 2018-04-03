Now that the Clash Royale League Challenge is wrapped up, we want to share some news about the pro teams that’ll make up the Clash Royale League (CRL) in 2018!
Firstly, a HUGE thank you to all of the esports organizations that showed interest in CRL. We selected teams that we felt are best capable of helping grow and develop CRL in the long term, and that can also deliver the highest level of competitive play for you!
Without further ado - here are your European and North American CRL Teams for 2018!
Over the next few months, the teams will be busy building their rosters and preparing for the inaugural season of the Clash Royale League. So stay tuned for more information to see which players are drafted into what teams.
And, if you happen to be one of the 6,723 CRL Challenge winners - congratulations! We'll be sending you a message in the upcoming days... make sure to check your in-game inbox for details!
As always, we’d love to hear your questions and comments on reddit.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team