From 27.4 million participants, down to 16 players, 1 winner came out on top.

Hailing from Mexico, Sergio Ramos came to London with one thing on his mind... becoming the 2017 Clash Royale Crown Champion. It wasn't easy, but these two 'Sergio Ramos signature decks' made it happen.

Deck #1

If you fancy using Golem, Furnace or Poison - this is the deck for you. See it in action!