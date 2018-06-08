Learn to play with some of the most well-known decks in the game! These can be referred to as "Archetype Decks", as they each have their own unique play style and win condition.
Tip: These decks also perform really well in 1v1 and Challenges!
Use Elixir wisely! One way to play this deck: wait until x2 Elixir, drop the Giant, support it with Spear Goblins/Goblin Gang, and then send both Princes on the opposite lane.
It's all about having an Elixir advantage and supporting the Golem. Defend until x2 Elixir kicks in, then slowly build your attack by dropping the Golem close to your King Tower, then add supporting troops behind him. Strategically place the Elixir Collector!
One way to play this: P.E.K.K.A for defense; Miner, Battle Ram, Poison for offense. This deck is pretty versatile, just make sure to keep an eye on your Elixir count after dropping P.E.K.K.A (that's when your opponent will strike!)
Dominate the sky by 'tanking' with Lava Hound, using Balloon as your win condition, and supporting the attack with Minions. Defend with Tombstone, Guards and Mega Minion!
Cycle through your cards to keep the pressure up on your opponent. If your opponent has a strong attack coming your way, pull their troops to the middle (on your side), cycle through cards to defend, then throw a Goblin Barrel to force them to defend!
Use Hog Rider as the win condition - support him by dropping Ice Golem or Ice Spirit in front (before deploying Hog Rider). Rinse and repeat.
You MUST use Elixir wisely. Drop the Elixir Collector strategically (don't place it near the tower your opponent is going for). The Three Musketeers are great for both offense and defense. Main win condition is Battle Ram and Miner.
Save Elixir and deploy the X-Bow on your side of the bridge, along with supporting troops. Use The Log or Fireball to take out your opponent's defending troops... that way the X-Bow can lock on their tower! Defend with Inferno Tower and supporting troops.
Most of the cards in this deck do splash damage, meaning they can damage many things at once. Use Bowler as a 'tank' and stack Poison + Graveyard on the enemy tower.
Bridge Spam = drop many cards at the bridge. Make sure to keep an eye on your Elixir count. Dropping a ton of troops at the bridge leaves you vulnerable to counter attacks on the opposite lane.
We hope you enjoy playing with these decks and learn something new along the way!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team