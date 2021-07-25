Learn more about the decks you will use, or face, in the Classic Decks Challenge!
As the name suggests, you need to bait small spells with your low Elixir cost units (Goblin Gang, Princess, Goblin Barrel) while inflicting small but continuous damage to your opponent's Towers. Then, you finish him off with the Rocket.
This deck is all about building a great push. Golem in front, other units in the back! Timings and placements are important, as the deck is costly in Elixir.
This one works pretty much like the Golem Beatdown but in the air. Build your push with the Lava Hound in front, Baloon in the back!
This is another deck where your goal is to bait spells and to take your opponent's Towers by cycling your low Elixir cost units and inflicting small damage until it falls. The Mega Knight is here to help your defense.
The deck is all about counter pushing and putting some pressure directly at the bridge! It's a bit heavy on Elixir, be careful not to spend too much on defense.
The strength of the deck is the ability to put pressure on both Towers by splitting your push. But watch out: you don't have any big spell!
With its relatively low cost in Elixir, this deck allows you to quickly apply pressure with the Royale Giant while keeping him alive with the support of the Fisherman and Hunter!
The goal is simple: hit the Towers with Sparky. The deck is the most expensive in Elixir, play smart and don't overspend!
Good luck in the Challenge and see you in the Arena!