Now that you know the basics of how Clan Wars works, we've got some must-read tips for maintaining a happy and healthy war Clan!

TL;DR, you don't have to participate in every war!

Can You Commit to a War?

Firstly, make sure you share a similar appetite for war as your Clan. Some Clans will want to war 24/7, and some won't - just remember that you don't have to participate in all wars!

The key is to only war when you can commit to all 4 battles. By joining a war and not doing all of your battles, you are putting your Clan at a disadvantage.



Opting out (by not participating on Collection Day) does not put your Clan at a disadvantage, because your Clan will be matched against other Clans of a similar participation size on War Day.

Opting in (by participating on Collection Day) means that your Clan will gain access to more Clan Card variety and potentially more Clan Trophies. Every win on War Day earns a Clan Trophy!

The most important thing is to find a good balance for yourself and then let your Clan know how active you will be in wars.

How Does This Affect Rewards?

If you participate in just one war during the two-week season, you will get a War Chest at the end.

The size of this chest is dependant on the war you participated in. To get the best chest, you need to participate in your Clan's best war.

Now, be a good Clan member and pass this information on to your Clan leadership!

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team