Welcome to our official podcast series, Radio Royale!

WATCH NOW!



Presented by game team members Cip (artist) and Bangs (programmer), Radio Royale is a candid, ongoing chat about the development process!

Touchdown. More rewards. Better Challenges. This update is gonna be HUGE.

This episode of Radio Royale - “Our Loudest Game Mode Yet,” spills all the juicy details. Featuring special guest Dave (programmer), we’re presenting like never before... with VIDEO!

Let us know what you want to hear about in new episodes on the forums or reddit!



See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team