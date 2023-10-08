This quaint little village has a friendly coven of Witches living in a picturesque castle, overlooking the town.
It even has its own Arena, where the Witches like to test out their new spells on unsuspecting opponents.
During Clash-O-Ween, the villagers take to living in giant pumpkins, and create a savoury pumpkin soup from the carving.
Normally the outskirts are very busy during this time of year, but the populace has mysteriously disappeared... there are a lot of Hogs roaming about though.
Some of them are even wearing the villagers' clothes! How delightful. Visit the Spooky Town Outskirts today and have a very memorable Clash-O-Ween experience!
50S Bats Lane,
Spooky Town Outskirts,
The Arena.
5P00KY