We recently sat down to answer some of your questions in a reddit AMA and revealed a little about the next update...

We know you're busy playing Clash Royale, so here's a handy list of all the update details revealed during the AMA. Enjoy!





Q: How close are we to a big update?



A: Aiming for early October :)

Q: Any teasers you can give us? ;)



A: New game mode, Quests, Something Casual.

Q: When are you going to release the 2 last cards, and what cards are going to be released in the next update



A: We're aiming to release one new card a month, so our next new card will most probably come out towards the end of September.

We haven't decided what cards will be in the next update yet, but we've been toying around with the idea of ghost again!

Q: Will there be an unranked 1v1 mode where you can try out decks with real players instead of the training camp? Also, any plans for daily challenges/quests/missions coming?



A: No plans for an unranked 1v1. We understand and as players we feel the ladder stress that comes with 1v1, and we deliberately designed 2v2 to be a nice break from this. We also have more coming in the next update to give more casual alternatives to ranked 1v1.

Ok, I'll give you a little spoiler... We've got a new game mode that is VASTLY different from all others. It's our favourite 2v2 mode on the game team.

Q: Are you guys gonna launch a new arena or would you guys try to focus on different challenges for the game?



A: We are currently working on a new arena!



Q: Will you change the intro screen?



A: Yeah, definitely. It's currently being worked on (it might make it in for the next update).

Q: The Clash Royale Podcasts were the first time that Supercell really peeled back the curtains on the development process, and I know that I personally loved the inside look at the mysterious inner workings of the team...When can we expect another podcast?



A: Glad to hear you are enjoying Radio Royale! Next RR episode will be at the end of September focusing on the next update.

That's all for now! Check out the full reddit AMA for other answers from us.

Stay tuned for more details,

The Clash Royale Team