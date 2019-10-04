SpecialEffect put fun and inclusion back into the lives of people with physical disabilities by helping them to play video games.

By using technology ranging from modified joypads to eye-control, SpecialEffect are finding a way for people to play to the very best of their abilities.



But they're not just doing it for fun. By leveling the playing field, SpecialEffect bring families and friends together and have a profoundly positive impact on therapy, confidence and rehabilitation.

