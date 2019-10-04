Today we’re teaming up with U.K. charity SpecialEffect to raise money for gamers with disabilities.
100% of our revenue generated from U.K. players today (Friday 4th October) is going to the SpecialEffect charity!
Any in-game purchase by a U.K player will be going towards this incredible cause.
SpecialEffect put fun and inclusion back into the lives of people with physical disabilities by helping them to play video games.
By using technology ranging from modified joypads to eye-control, SpecialEffect are finding a way for people to play to the very best of their abilities.
But they're not just doing it for fun. By leveling the playing field, SpecialEffect bring families and friends together and have a profoundly positive impact on therapy, confidence and rehabilitation.
皇室戰爭十大天王爭霸賽四大賽區初次預選賽均告一段落，代表東南亞、日本、韓國與中國大陸賽區成為初始十大天王選手們也都已出爐，現在就來看看哪10位選手脫穎而出吧！
東南亞賽區：Tattoos、【NARUTO】
日本賽區：RAD、RAIKIJONES、YUYA
韓國賽區：Sado、TOÝ
中國大陸賽區：Auk、Higher、healheheart
東南亞賽區
相信不少台灣玩家都聽過Tattoos的名號，參加過不少賽事的他，去年底甫在台北盃拿下冠軍，可以說是新生代中最活躍的皇室高手。【NARUTO】則是近來崛起的選手，在近期Asia Mobile Esports台港澳賽區中取得過第四名的成績，也在台北盃取得過季軍，相信同樣頗具實力。
日本賽區
RAD、RAIKIJONES、YUYA都是聞名全球的頂尖選手，RAD與RAIKIJONES隸屬於PONOS等戰隊時，在CRL的表現更是有目共睹，而YUYA在今年CRL第1賽季闖入8強，實力也不在話下，日本賽區由他們代表可說是來勢洶洶！
韓國賽區
從CRL戰隊時期，Sado就以多次一穿三的亮眼表現讓不少玩家印象深刻，可說是單打的絕對好手，而另一名搶下席次的則是年僅16歲的TOÝ，剛踏上電競舞台的新秀，相信將帶來一番新氣象！
中國大陸賽區
Auk、Higher在國際賽場上一直以精細的操作收獲眾人目光，兩人也分別拿下過多場賽事的MVP，在戰隊時期更是頻頻立功，說是神級選手絕對不為過。而另一名擊退各路好手晉級的healheheart，則是一名神祕新秀，沒有參加過其他大型賽事，或許將讓賽事注入一股新力量！