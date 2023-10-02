Welcome, boils and ghouls, to the spookiest Season of all... CLASH-O-WEEN!
We have tricks and treats in store for you, plus a new Card Evolution!
NEW EVOLUTION
What's cooler than Bats? VAMPIRE BATS. Every 2 cycles, evolved Bats heal with each attack and can increase their Hitpoints past their maximum!
EVENTS AND CHALLENGES
🦇 Bats Evolution Draft: Oct 2 - 9
Play with Bats Evolution!
⚔️ Challenge: Oct 6 - 9
🪦Disturbed Graves: Oct 9 - 16
Beware of the Tombstones!
⚔️ Challenge: Oct 13 - 16 *Claim your Free Banner!
🍬Trick or Treat: Oct 16 - 23
There are pumpkins, but are they good or bad?
⚔️ Challenge: Oct 20 - 23
🐖Hogamania: Oct 23 - 30
Enemy Hogs... enemy Hogs, everywhere!
⚔️Challenge: Oct 27 - 30 *Claim your Free Emote!
👻Welcome to Ghoulsville: Oct 30 - Nov 6
Just spooky.
⚔️ Challenge: Nov 3 - 6 *Claim your Free Banner!
👑 Classic Royal Tournament 👑
Oct 7 - 11
👑 Triple Elixir Tournament 👑
Oct 21 - 25
SPOOKY COSMETICS
Get your Cursed Kitchen Tower Skin from the Shop.
Do not forget to claim your free rewards from Challenges!