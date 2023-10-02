Supercell logo
2 Oct 2023
Blog – Clash Royale

CLASH-O-WEEN SEASON

Welcome, boils and ghouls, to the spookiest Season of all... CLASH-O-WEEN!

We have tricks and treats in store for you, plus a new Card Evolution!


NEW EVOLUTION

What's cooler than Bats? VAMPIRE BATS. Every 2 cycles, evolved Bats heal with each attack and can increase their Hitpoints past their maximum!

EVENTS AND CHALLENGES

🦇 Bats Evolution Draft: Oct 2 - 9
Play with Bats Evolution!
⚔️ Challenge: Oct 6 - 9

🪦Disturbed Graves: Oct 9 - 16
Beware of the Tombstones!
⚔️ Challenge: Oct 13 - 16 *Claim your Free Banner!

🍬Trick or Treat: Oct 16 - 23
There are pumpkins, but are they good or bad?
⚔️ Challenge: Oct 20 - 23

🐖Hogamania: Oct 23 - 30
Enemy Hogs... enemy Hogs, everywhere!
⚔️Challenge: Oct 27 - 30 *Claim your Free Emote!

👻Welcome to Ghoulsville: Oct 30 - Nov 6
Just spooky.
⚔️ Challenge: Nov 3 - 6 *Claim your Free Banner!

👑 Classic Royal Tournament 👑
Oct 7 - 11

👑 Triple Elixir Tournament 👑
Oct 21 - 25



SPOOKY COSMETICS

Get your Cursed Kitchen Tower Skin from the Shop.

Do not forget to claim your free rewards from Challenges!