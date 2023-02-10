SEASON OVERHAUL

Our main goal here is to make Seasons interesting for players and offer them new ways to unlock the progression that they need.





Pass Royale update

We are updating and upgrading Pass Royale! This means a design rework and offering different options for different players. The variety of rewards will be increased!





Improving the "Events" tab

As part of the Season overhaul, we want to make the Events tab (where you play Challenges) more relevant by making Challenges more engaging and offering better rewards.

We also want to make the fun game modes that are community hits last longer, and this is where they will live. Imagine a world where you can play with Super Magic Archer all the time!





Seasonal Currency & Season Shop

The words ‘currency’ and ‘shop’ are enough to make gamers groan in disbelief.



But we think you’ll like these ones!



We’ve seen the feedback that Event rewards have been… lacking.



Our new plan is to create a Seasonal currency that you can earn through playing Challenges! This can then be spent in the Seasonal Shop on the items that you want.



No more 8-Win Golden Chests. More choices for how you want to play and progress!