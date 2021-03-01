It's been five years since Clash Royale was released and we are celebrating with FREE EMOTES, a special Pass Royale and Special Challenge events... all month long!
SUPERCELL CREATOR EMOTE GIVEAWAY
We've teamed up with our Supercell Creators to give away an EXCLUSIVE Battle Healer Emote this Season!
Check in with your favorite Clash Royale content creators to see how you can unlock this Emote.
Unlock 70 rewards by earning Crowns from destroyed Towers!
Get Pass Royale to unlock unique Season 21 rewards & perks.
Unique Tower Skin & Emote
40,000 Gold
6 x Pass Royale Lightning Chest
3 x Rare Pass Royale Lightning Chest
(guaranteed Rare cards!)
4 x Epic Pass Royale Lightning Chest
(guaranteed Epic cards!)
4 Trade Tokens
Up to 7 Strikes per chest*
1 Legendary Chest!
(guaranteed Legendary card!)
**
Bonus Bank Gold (up to 10,000 Gold)
* Strikes allow you to replace cards for a better chance of getting the ones you want
** If you are on Arena 6 or higher
FREE REWARDS
Don't have Pass Royale? You can earn the following FREE rewards:
34 Crown Chests (contains Gems & cards of any rarity)
1 LEGENDARY CHEST
(if you are in Arena 6 or higher at the start of the Season)