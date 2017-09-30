2v2 Touchdown is an all new game mode coming to Clash Royale in the next update.
Here's all you need to know about it:
This is what the Touchdown Arena looks like:
There are no towers! Each team has an end zone that they need to defend. Crowns are earned by getting any single troop to your opponent's end zone.
Matches last 3 minutes. The team that first scores 3 Touchdowns wins.
In case of a tie, there are 3 minutes of Sudden Death where the next Touchdown wins the game!
Draft your decks at the start of each battle
2v2 Touchdown will be available to play as a series of Challenges once the Epic Quests Update has been released!
Watch the Touchdown Tournament now to see gameplay!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team