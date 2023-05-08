Coming in the June update, players will be able to earn Crowns and chests through Events.
You will be able to earn Crowns through playing Event battles and chests from winning Event battles.
Events are the three main game nodes in the Events Tab.
Our goal was to separate the core gameplay of Clash Royale, Trophy Road and Path of Legends, from the casual Events but we clearly made a misstep. You earn Crowns and chests here and you earn Season Tokens here!
We didn’t want to put all of the focus on playing Events, even if you did not want to necessarily play them, just because it gave you a better way to grind progress.
By separating the new Season Tokens and Crowns we thought this would make the new Season Shop and currency easier to understand.
We saw a lot of feedback from the Clash Royale community regarding this change and how losing a source of Crowns and chests directly impacted their progression from casual game modes.
Alongside the new Pass Royale requiring more Crowns to progress, this just wasn’t a great choice for Event players to get the most out of their Pass.
This is not a permanent solution - the animations look a bit janky at the moment - so we plan to make improvements to this system in the future.
We are also thinking about bigger overhauls (imagine a world with no chest queue?) but we aren’t committed to anything yet. These take time to plan and implement however, so until then you will continue to earn Crowns and chests as described when the update drops.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team
P.S
We are not trying to kill 2v2!