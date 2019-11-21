We’re writing this post to let you know what we will be doing about the recent Executioner and Witch changes, the reasons why we made them in the first place and how we will balance cards in the future.



This is quite a lengthy post so here is a summary:

We are reverting Executioner to its original stats and adding Area Damage (splash damage) back to Witch, alongside some other changes, so that she will still keep the original role that she held in your decks. We want to do right by our players, and we apologize to those who were affected by the recent changes to these cards or had a negative gameplay experience because of it.

Below we wanted to write a more open response to the recent changes and our reasoning behind the recent design changes/balance changes in general.