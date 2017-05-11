Double Elixir Draft Challenge does what it says on the tin - you're drafting cards with your opponent while playing like it's overtime, all the time!
Your first entry is
free
!
Each battle starts with
a choice between 2 cards
- you pick one and the other is given to your opponent (this is "drafting")
Elixir recharges
twice as fast
as normal
Collect one time rewards as you progress...in the form of
huge stacks of gold
!
The first one time reward comes at
2 wins
Play in Friendly Battles from
May 11-15
and Challenges from
May 12-15