Double Elixir Draft Challenge does what it says on the tin - you're drafting cards with your opponent while playing like it's overtime, all the time!

Your first entry is free !

Each battle starts with a choice between 2 cards - you pick one and the other is given to your opponent (this is "drafting")

Elixir recharges twice as fast as normal

Collect one time rewards as you progress...in the form of huge stacks of gold !

The first one time reward comes at 2 wins

Play in Friendly Battles from May 11-15 and Challenges from May 12-15