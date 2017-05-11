Supercell logo
11 May 2017
Blog – Clash Royale

Double Elixir Draft Challenge?

Double Elixir Draft Challenge does what it says on the tin - you're drafting cards with your opponent while playing like it's overtime, all the time!

  • Your first entry is

    free

    !

  • Each battle starts with

    a choice between 2 cards

    - you pick one and the other is given to your opponent (this is "drafting")

  • Elixir recharges

    twice as fast

    as normal

  • Collect one time rewards as you progress...in the form of

    huge stacks of gold

    !

  • The first one time reward comes at

    2 wins

  • Play in Friendly Battles from

    May 11-15

    and Challenges from

    May 12-15