We know the Clash Royale community cares deeply about Fair Play. Naturally, it’s a critical topic to us here at Supercell, too. We always aim to prevent cheating and disruptive behaviour in our games.
This means keeping our Terms of Service (ToS) and Fair Play Policy up to date, and enforcing these when needed.
Proactively prevent players from using third party software in-game
Monitor for account sharing and fraudulent payments
Perform regular Fair Play checks on our Leaderboards
Check player accounts that have qualified for competitive tournaments
A main focus for us right now is cracking down on account sharing & accounts that have used third party websites to purchase Gems fraudulently.
At it's simplest, account sharing is giving your account to another person to let them make progress for you/play under your name.
Selling, buying, sharing or giving game accounts to other players is against our Terms of Service.
Going forward, any players found to be 'boosting' their accounts through account sharing will be banned - sometimes even permanently.
We cannot guarantee the security of any account that has been passed from one player to another.
We reserve the right to ban any account that has been transferred between players.
There are many third party websites offering in-game currency for Clash Royale, but NONE of them are safe to use. Ignore whatever their websites claim, they are NOT sponsored by Supercell, and often fund (or are funded by) illegal activity.
Accounts that are shared or have purchased Gems fraudulently will face penalties such as revoked in-game currency, temporary game suspension and permanent game account closure.