8 Nov 2017
Blog – Clash Royale

Exclusive Merch With Every Ticket!

The Clash Royale Crown Championship WORLD FINALS are almost here and it's time to reveal our exclusive World Finals merchandise!

Every World Finals ticket holder will receive a swag bag containing the following:

  • LIMITED EDITION Golden Barbarian Figure

  • Messenger Bag

  • Reversible Beanie

(Merch valued at $65 USD)

Come witness the greatest Clash Royale players at the Crown Championship World Finals on December 3rd, in the Copper Box Arena (London, UK).

Tickets: crownchampionship.clashroyale.com/worldfinals

See you in the WORLD FINALS Arena,
The Clash Royale Team