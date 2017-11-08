The Clash Royale Crown Championship WORLD FINALS are almost here and it's time to reveal our exclusive World Finals merchandise!
Every World Finals ticket holder will receive a swag bag containing the following:
LIMITED EDITION Golden Barbarian Figure
Messenger Bag
Reversible Beanie
(Merch valued at $65 USD)
Come witness the greatest Clash Royale players at the Crown Championship World Finals on December 3rd, in the Copper Box Arena (London, UK).
Tickets: crownchampionship.clashroyale.com/worldfinals
See you in the WORLD FINALS Arena,
The Clash Royale Team