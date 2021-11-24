With the 20-Win Challenge fast approaching, we wanted to remind you about Supercell's Fair Play Policy & Terms of Service.
Proactively prevent players from using third party software in-game
Monitor for
ACCOUNT SHARING
and
FRAUDULENT PAYMENTS
Perform regular Fair Play checks on our Leaderboards
Check player accounts that have qualified or applied for competitive tournaments
At its simplest, account sharing is giving your account to another person to let them play for you (account pushing).
Selling, buying, sharing or giving game accounts to other players is against our Terms of Service.
Anyone found sharing their accounts will see their own account banned alongside any others that they accessed.
Any players found to be 'pushing' their accounts through account sharing will be banned - often permanently.
Any players found ‘pushing’ accounts will also have all of their related accounts banned. This also applies to ‘clean’ accounts.
We cannot guarantee the security of any account that has been passed from one player to another.
We reserve the right to ban any account that has been transferred between players.
There are many third party websites offering in-game currency for Clash Royale, but NONE of them are safe to use. Ignore whatever their websites claim, they are NOT sponsored by Supercell and often fund (or are funded by) illegal activity such as stolen credit cards.
Accounts that are shared or have purchased Gems fraudulently will face penalties such as:
Revoked in-game currency
(negative Gems)
Temporary game suspensions
(2 / 7 / 31 day bans)
Permanent game account closure
(Permanent ban)