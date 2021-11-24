Supercell logo
Back to Clash Royale News
24 Nov 2021
Blog – Clash Royale

Fair Play & Clash Royale

KEEP YOUR ACCOUNT SAFE AND PLAY FAIR

With the 20-Win Challenge fast approaching, we wanted to remind you about Supercell's Fair Play Policy & Terms of Service.

WHAT DO WE DO?

  • Proactively prevent players from using third party software in-game

  • Monitor for

    ACCOUNT SHARING

    and

    FRAUDULENT PAYMENTS

  • Perform regular Fair Play checks on our Leaderboards

  • Check player accounts that have qualified or applied for competitive tournaments

WHAT IS ACCOUNT SHARING?

At its simplest, account sharing is giving your account to another person to let them play for you (account pushing).

Selling, buying, sharing or giving game accounts to other players is against our Terms of Service.

Anyone found sharing their accounts will see their own account banned alongside any others that they accessed.

ACCOUNT SHARING WILL GET YOUR ACCOUNT BANNED

Any players found to be 'pushing' their accounts through account sharing will be banned - often permanently.

Any players found ‘pushing’ accounts will also have all of their related accounts banned. This also applies to ‘clean’ accounts.

We cannot guarantee the security of any account that has been passed from one player to another.

We reserve the right to ban any account that has been transferred between players.

PURCHASING GEMS OUTSIDE OF THE GAME

There are many third party websites offering in-game currency for Clash Royale, but NONE of them are safe to use. Ignore whatever their websites claim, they are NOT sponsored by Supercell and often fund (or are funded by) illegal activity such as stolen credit cards.

Accounts that are shared or have purchased Gems fraudulently will face penalties such as:

  • Revoked in-game currency

    (negative Gems)

  • Temporary game suspensions

    (2 / 7 / 31 day bans)

  • Permanent game account closure

    (Permanent ban)

WOULD YOU LIKE TO KNOW MORE?