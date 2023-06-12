Upgrading to Elite Levels will not follow the same upgrade path as levels 1 to 14, which requires Gold + cards.
To get to Elite Level, you only need...
ELITE WILD CARDS
You get this new Magic Item from extra copies of your Level 14 cards.
All upgrades from level 14 to 15 will require 50,000 Elite Wild Cards. No Gold!
It is a lot! Elite Level is not something that we expect everybody to unlock right away and it’s also the reason why we have locked no extra content behind Level 15 (*cough* Card Evolution).
Getting to Elite Level has been designed to be a more passive experience for players and something that will take time, rather than resources, to earn.
The more cards that you have at Level 14, the more Elite Wild Cards you will earn, so 50,000 won’t seem so daunting as you continue to level up your entire collection.
When we originally announced Level 15 in February, we fully intended to make it cost Gold & cards, the way that every other level works (the same way as when we added Level 14).
We saw such a vocal response against adding a new level, mainly due to the amount of Gold it takes to level up cards to Max Level.
So we went back to the drawing board and settled on this new, more passive, level up method. It's slower, but it no longer requires getting lucky with card progress or saving up huge amounts of Gold.
Elite Levels have been designed as more of a passive progression, similar to Masteries.
If you want to use Magic Items to level up your cards to Elite Level… you can! However, they are used much more effectively to get your cards to Level 14.
Sitting on a lot of Gold? You can buy cards in the Shop that you already have at Level 14 to get Elite Wild Cards.
CARD CONVERSION
Level 14 cards (extra copies)
Common Card = 1 Elite Wild Cards
Rare Card = 5 Elite Wild Cards
Epic Card = 20 Elite Wild Cards
Legendary Card = 1500 Elite Wild Cards
Champion Card = 4000 Elite Wild Cards
Magic Items
Common Wild Card = 1 Elite Wild Card
Rare Wild Card = 5 Elite Wild Cards
Epic Wild Card = 20 Elite Wild Cards
Legendary Wild Card = 1500 Elite Wild Cards
Champion Wild Card = 4000 Elite Wild Cards
Book of Cards (any rarity) = 5000 Elite Wild Cards
The cap for Elite Wild Cards is 400,000.
Above are the conversion tables for Elite Wild Cards and how to earn them!
Card Evolution and Elite Levels are coming in the next update. They are not live yet!