It is a lot! Elite Level is not something that we expect everybody to unlock right away and it’s also the reason why we have locked no extra content behind Level 15 (*cough* Card Evolution).

Getting to Elite Level has been designed to be a more passive experience for players and something that will take time, rather than resources, to earn.



The more cards that you have at Level 14, the more Elite Wild Cards you will earn, so 50,000 won’t seem so daunting as you continue to level up your entire collection.

