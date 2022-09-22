Hey everyone!
We're here to grant you YOUR Ticket to the Clash Royale League World Finals!
The event will be hosted live on our "Clash Fest Hub" where you can watch and interact with the event while earning incredible rewards!
Go and check it now! 👉 event.clashroyale.com
The more you interact, the more rewards you can obtain! Watching the stream, interacting with the platform, and giving your matches predictions will give you points, AND it works for both Clash Royale and Clash of Clans!
What can you earn? Take a look 👀👇
The show times and dates of the event are:
IMPORTANT:
To participate and obtain rewards, you will need to
1) Sign up with Supercell ID [See More Here]
2) Join the streams when we are live and interact to earn the points needed to collect them.
Connect to a SCID account now to be ready for all the action!
Please note:
Once you collect a reward, it can take up to 1 hour for them to arrive in your game.
We've planned some cool watch party locations where you can enjoy the finals together.
If you are close by, it could be a great place to enjoy the show with others.
You can find all the viewing parties and their location HERE!
Good luck to all of the finalists!
We can't wait to watch the finals with you!
