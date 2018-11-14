Fast-paced multiplayer battles from the makers of Clash Royale and Clash of Clans!
Battle with friends or solo across a variety of game modes in under three minutes!
Join or start a Band with friends to share tactics and fight together.
Unlock and upgrade dozens of powerful Brawlers with punishing super abilities.
Collect unique skins to stand out and show off in the arena.
Pre-register now for a chance to get a unique STAR SHELLY SKIN reward in BRAWL STARS at launch!
Brawl Stars will not be available at launch in Iran or mainland China. See website for more details.