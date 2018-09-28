Today we’re teaming up with U.K. charity SpecialEffect to raise money for gamers with disabilities.
100% of our revenue generated from U.K.players today is going to SpecialEffect!
Special Effect put fun and inclusion back into the lives of people with physical disabilities by helping them to play video games.
By using technology ranging from modified joypads to eye-control, they're finding a way for people to play to the very best of their abilities.
But they're not just doing it for fun. By leveling the playing field, they're bringing families and friends together and having a profoundly positive impact on therapy, confidence and rehabilitation.
Find out more about SpecialEffect and their incredible work here: http://onespecialday.org.uk/