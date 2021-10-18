That’s not all!

Daily gifts will also appear in the shop during the Slash Royale event for a total of up to 50k Gold!

You will also have the chance to earn up to 50k Gold in the Golden Mirror Challenge (Oct. 18th to 21st) as well as another 25k Gold on the free track of the Triple Elixir Global Tournament (Oct. 22nd to 26th).

In total, that’s over 300k Gold that you will be able to earn during the 9 days of SLASH ROYALE!

Madness!

