Slash Royale is ongoing and will help you tremendously getting the Gold that you need!

"I’m level 13, is my experience lost if I upgrade cards now?"

Not at all!

All the experience you have accumulated by upgrading and donating cards while being on King Level 13 will be redistributed to you!

This means that you could be upgraded to King Level 14 right when the update goes live.

Neat!

Edit: we will also give back players cards that they have already spent on previous upgrades. More info HERE!

