Nothing. Zero. Nada. Zilch.
Upgrading to Level 15 will cost NO GOLD!
We heard your feedback loud and clear. With Level 14 it became harder to max your deck due to Gold costs.
So how do you upgrade to Level 15? With Elite Wild Cards.
Max Level is gone, say hello to the ELITE level.
Elite is the highest level that a card can reach. You could say it’s the Max Level... but it doesn’t sound as cool.
When a card reaches Level 14, any extra cards of that type will be converted into Elite Wild Cards. You can use them on any Level 14 card to add progress towards Elite.
TL;DR Elite is the new name for Max Level.
With the addition of Elite cards, we are removing the Gold ‘overflow’ from maxed cards (the extra Gold you receive when you get a duplicate of a card).
BUT...
To combat this Gold ‘overflow’ leaving the game, we are increasing the Gold available in the game by more than 3 times what it was before the update.
50% off ALL card Gold upgrade costs!
We’re going to be holding another Slash Royale event to get you ready for Elite levels.
Slash Royale will run from June 5 - June 18.
Elite Levels are tough to obtain. They’re the highest level that you can reach, so we only expect a very small number of players to have Elite levels. That’s why they’re Elite!
Because of this, we will be keeping the Path of Legends capped at Level 14 for roughly six months after Elite levels are dropped.
Elite levels can be used immediately in Clan Wars and Trophy Road.
The Event Tab will continue to be capped at Level 11.
Card Evolutions will NOT be locked to Elite Levels. You will not need to have Elite levels to access the upcoming Card Evolution feature.
More info on that later...
The above feature is a work in progress and may differ from the final version.