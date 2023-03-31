The next Season, Boot Camp, starts on Monday (April 3rd), and one big change is coming with it:
Path of Legends will be played exclusively using the Mega Draft game mode for the whole Season.
All Leagues (from Challenger I to Ultimate Champion) will use Mega Draft mode instead of the regular 1v1 Battles.
All Card Levels and Tower Power will be capped at 11, across all Leagues.
The Card Level cap means that your cards above Level 11 will be played at Level 11, while your Cards under Level 11 will keep their current Level.
The number of steps in Path of Legends will be reduced from 93 to 76.
This is the first time that we have tried something like this, as we never changed the primary game mode that you can play Ranked Battles.
We know that this is a big change, and we would love to hear if you have any feedback.
You can reach out to us on Reddit or any of our other social media channels and let us know what you think about the new change.
See you in the Mega Draft Arena,
The Clash Royale Team