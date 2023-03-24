If you checked our recent Pass Royale Update Preview, you will know that we are making some changes to Pass Royale in the next update, coming at the end of this month.
As we now have three different Pass Royale options available, we have also updated our prices to reflect the changes.
FREE Pass - Free
GOLD Pass - $5.99
DIAMOND Pass - $11.99
Gold Pass UPGRADE to Diamond Pass - $6.99
The new Passes will be available starting with the new Season on April 3rd, so if you want to take advantage of the current Pass Royale, make sure you do so before this Season ends!
Pass Royale has stayed at the same price since its introduction in 2019 and global inflation and other economical changes have influenced this decision. (This does not count mandatory increases by app stores, which are out of our control).
Magic Items increased the value of Pass Royale massively. Because certain Magic Items were available through Pass Royale it meant that other items (Books, Wild Cards etc.) outside of the Pass needed to be more expensive in order to keep the game's economy balanced.
By changing the contents of Pass Royale, we can now offer individual Magic Items (i.e Books) at better prices for players outside of Pass Royale, in places like the Season Shop or the regular Shop.
The value of the Free Pass is similar to before, with the Season Tokens providing even more value for players with the addition of the Season Shop. To find out more, check out our Season Tokens Update Preview here!
Here is a reward breakdown for all of the new Passes that will be available for players, available in the new Season starting April 3rd!
1 x Gold Crate
35 x Crown Chests
2500 x Season Tokens
(Includes Free Pass rewards)
840 x Common Wild Cards
180 x Rare Wild Cards
88 x Epic Wild Cards
5 x Legendary Wild Cards
10 x Plentiful Gold Crates
5000 x Season Tokens
1 x Tower Skin
1 x Emote
6 x Chest Keys
Also includes the following perks:
Golden name
Automatic chest unlocking
Clan gift
Unlimited re-entries and continues for Special Challenges
(Includes Free Pass + Gold Pass rewards)
500 x Gems
7500 x Season Tokens
10 x Overflowing Gold Crates
2 x Giant Chests
2 x Magic Chests
1 x Royal Wild Chest
1 x Champion Card
1 x Animated Battle Banner
Includes all Gold Pass perks.
Upgrades the Clan gift to a premium Clan gift.
The above features are still in development and may be subject to change.