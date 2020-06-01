Unlock 70 Reward Tiers by earning Crowns from Battle!
Pass Royale unlocks unique Season 12 rewards & perks.
今天距离2021CRL全球总决赛开幕还有25天，总决赛详细赛制也火热出炉。与最后一搏资格赛不同，12月3日—5日的全球总决赛将以最新的游戏版本进行，选手允许使用英雄卡牌，首轮32进16采用单败赛制，16强则将通过双败赛制决出最后的冠军！
当然，小妹今天仍将为你介绍最后一位通过最后一搏资格赛晋级的选手，总决赛第25号种子、来自哥伦比亚的五朝元老——Kodigo。
众所周知，CR在2016年于全球上线，2017年就开启了官方全球性赛事CCGS，之后的每一年都有全球大赛。而来自哥伦比亚的传奇老将Kodigo，就是一位参与了2017至2021全部官方赛事的五朝元老。2017CCGS他拿到拉美赛区第四名，2018-2020他三年CRL战队赛岁月留下无数经典，2021年CRL个人赛时代，Kodigo宝刀不老、再续传奇，以第25号种子的身份登上今年全球总决赛的舞台。
35
Pass Royale Rewards
35
FREE Rewards
今年CRL八个赛季Kodigo整体发挥稳定，连续5个赛季冲进天梯前100名，瑞士轮也基本可以保持7-8胜的发挥，运气好的时候能在六月和八月两次突破瑞士轮，其中六月决赛更是一举拿下了第四名的好成绩，首轮惜败鲁本后在败者组连续淘汰了Surg TS和Tico两位巴西选手，不过还是在败者组半决赛再次不敌鲁本、止步四强。最终全年可圈可点的Kodigo以511的分数位列全球第26名，离直通名额只差9分而已，成为最后一搏中顺位第二高的选手。
最后一搏中，Kodigo和Faust、Kazuto以及JupiterKing分到一组，虽然自己的经验无与伦比，但大家还是普遍觉得上限更高的JupiterKing才是本组门票的主人。最后一搏32进16，Kodigo与Faust血战三局，在首局溃败的情况下，大闪家驹+王子桶连翻两局，惊险地晋级下一轮。门票大战对阵Kazuto，Kodigo又是首局致命失误先丢一分，送给对手两个赛点。好在第二局Kodigo皮卡羊一波刺客秒电塔助飞龙喷塔，决胜局又利用对手桥头送电巨反杀成功，Kodigo连续两场让一追二、有惊无险晋级总决赛，获胜后的他也如释重负，向上天祈祷。
35 PASS ROYALE REWARD TIERS
Pass Royale Rewards include:
Unique
Tower Skin
&
Emote
40,000
Gold
6 x Pass Royale
Lightning
Chest
3 x
Rare
Pass Royale Lightning Chest
(guaranteed Rare cards!)
4 x
Epic
Pass Royale Lightning Chest
(guaranteed Epic cards!)
4
Trade Tokens
Up to
7 Strikes
per chest*
1 Legendary Chest!
(guaranteed Legendary card!)
**
Bonus Bank Gold (up to 10,000 Gold)
* Strikes allow you to replace cards for a better chance of getting the ones you want
** If you are on Arena 6 or higher
五年的比赛经历，给了Kodigo稳定的心态和充盈的卡组池。从CRL决斗模式的卡牌构成上看，Kodigo使用次数前五的核心是矿工、皇家巨人、皇家野猪、气球和墓园，不论是使用次数还是胜率都非常平均，几乎所有主流卡组都拿得出手。除了前五的核心外，Kodigo小费体系更堪称一绝。野猪拥有68%的胜率和8%的登场率，钻机拥有71%的胜率和5%的登场率，飞桶也坐拥70%的胜率和4%的登场率，顶尖的快战高手。整体来看，Kodigo的卡池偏中费和小费，超大费不常用但也能玩，擅长在比赛中通过较多的回合拉扯步步为营。
PASS ROYALE PERKS
With Pass Royale you instantly unlock:
Unlimited re-entries and continues for Special Challenges
Automatic chest unlocking
(queue your next chest)
Strikes for all Pass Royale & Crown Chests
An exclusive Pass Royale golden name
Gifts for all Clanmates
After all 35 Tiers have been completed, the Bonus Bank becomes available to fill! The Bonus Bank allows you to collect extra gold.
Each 10 Crowns earned adds 250 Bonus Bank Gold until your Bonus Bank is full!
Claim all of your Bonus Bank Gold at the end of the Season.
Simply by playing and earning Crowns, you will progress through Pass Royale tiers and unlock new rewards!
WITH PASS ROYALE
Each Reward Tier takes 10 Crowns to unlock. A tier contains 1 Pass Royale reward & 1 Crown Chest.
You have no timers on Reward Tier unlocks, so all you have to do is earn Crowns!
FREE
Each Reward Tier contains 1 Crown Chest.
Every 24 hours, 1 Reward Tier will unlock. Except on weekends, when 2 tiers unlock every 24 hours!
The last tier of every Season will contain a Legendary Chest instead of a regular Crown Chest!
Crown Chests stack throughout a Season - don't worry if you don't manage to unlock one every day!
You can earn Crowns in any game mode except Training Camp, Friendly Battles & Private Tournaments!
PLAYING WITHOUT PASS ROYALE
Don't have Pass Royale? You can earn the following FREE rewards:
34 Crown Chests
(contains
Gems
& cards of any rarity)
1 LEGENDARY CHEST
(if you are in Arena 6 or higher at the start of the Season)
Open Clash Royale
Tap Pass Royale
at the top of your screen, or in the Shop
Purchase Pass Royale
Congrats - you now have Pass Royale!
Enjoy the exclusive rewards and good luck in Season 12!
Pass Royale is valid for the Season in which it is purchased (Season 12, for example)