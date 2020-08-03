Supercell logo
3 Aug 2020
Blog – Clash Royale

Season 14 Pass Royale

WHAT IS PASS ROYALE?

Unlock 70 Reward Tiers by earning Crowns from Battle!

Pass Royale unlocks unique Season 14 rewards & perks.

EXCLUSIVE CONTENT

Only available in Season 14!

  • Mega Knight's Mega Tower Skin

  • Exclusive Archer Emote

Once unlocked you will keep these forever, but they can only be earned with Pass Royale in Season 14!

70 REWARD TIERS TO UNLOCK

  • 35

    Pass Royale Rewards

  • 35

    FREE Rewards

35 PASS ROYALE REWARD TIERS

Pass Royale Rewards include:

  • Unique

    Tower Skin

    &

    Emote

  • 40,000

    Gold

  • 6 x Pass Royale

    Lightning

    Chest

  • 3 x

    Rare

    Pass Royale Lightning Chest

    (guaranteed Rare cards!)

  • 4 x

    Epic

    Pass Royale Lightning Chest

    (guaranteed Epic cards!)

  • 4

    Trade Tokens

  • Up to

    7 Strikes

    per chest*

  • 1 Legendary Chest!

    (guaranteed Legendary card!)

    **

  • Bonus Bank Gold (up to 10,000 Gold)

* Strikes allow you to replace cards for a better chance of getting the ones you want
** If you are on Arena 6 or higher

PASS ROYALE PERKS

With Pass Royale you instantly unlock:

  • Unlimited re-entries and continues for Special Challenges

  • Automatic chest unlocking

    (queue your next chest)

  • Strikes for all Pass Royale & Crown Chests

  • An exclusive Pass Royale golden name

  • Gifts for all Clanmates

BONUS BANK

After all 35 Tiers have been completed, the Bonus Bank becomes available to fill! The Bonus Bank allows you to collect extra gold.

Each 10 Crowns earned adds 250 Bonus Bank Gold until your Bonus Bank is full!

Claim all of your Bonus Bank Gold at the end of the Season.

HOW DOES PASS ROYALE WORK?

Simply by playing and earning Crowns, you will progress through Pass Royale tiers and unlock new rewards!

WITH PASS ROYALE

  • Each Reward Tier takes 10 Crowns to unlock. A tier contains 1 Pass Royale reward & 1 Crown Chest.

  • You have no timers on Reward Tier unlocks, so all you have to do is earn Crowns!

FREE

  • Each Reward Tier contains 1 Crown Chest.

  • Every 24 hours, 1 Reward Tier will unlock. Except on weekends, when 2 tiers unlock every 24 hours!


The last tier of every Season will contain a Legendary Chest instead of a regular Crown Chest!

  • Crown Chests stack throughout a Season - don't worry if you don't manage to unlock one every day!

You can earn Crowns in any game mode except Training Camp, Friendly Battles & Private Tournaments!

PLAYING WITHOUT PASS ROYALE

Don't have Pass Royale? You can earn the following FREE rewards:

  • 34 Crown Chests

    (contains

    Gems

    & cards of any rarity)

  • 1 LEGENDARY CHEST

    (if you are in Arena 6 or higher at the start of the Season)

HOW DO I GET PASS ROYALE?

  • Open Clash Royale

  • Tap Pass Royale

    at the top of your screen, or in the Shop

  • Purchase Pass Royale

  • Congrats - you now have Pass Royale!

    Enjoy the exclusive rewards and good luck in Season 14!

Pass Royale is valid for the Season in which it is purchased (Season 14, for example)

WOULD YOU LIKE TO KNOW MORE?

Get more information and the most frequently asked Pass Royale questions HERE!