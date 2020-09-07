Want to compete in a cross-regional tournament? See what Season 3 of the Snapdragon Pro Series is all about!



With $25,000 in prizes and new ways to compete and win, players from NA, LATAM, + Europe & MENA have a chance to win big!



Tournament Structure:

Every Open format type listed below will feature 3 Open Cups. The winners of these cups will qualify directly to their corresponding Open Finals, while other competitors will earn points towards their ranking. The Top 5 players from the ranking system will also qualify for the Open Finals. The Top 8 players from their respective qualifiers will face off in a single elimination bracket to crown the champion!