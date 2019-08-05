By playing and earning Crowns, you will progress through Pass Royale tiers and unlock new rewards!

WITH PASS ROYALE

Each Reward Tier takes 10 Crowns to unlock. A tier contains 1 Pass Royale reward & 1 Crown Chest.

You have no timers on Reward Tier unlocks, so all you have to do is earn Crowns!

FREE

Each Reward Tier contains 1 Crown Chest.

Every 24 hours, 1 Reward Tier will unlock. Except on weekends, when 2 tiers unlock every 24 hours!



The last tier of every Season will contain a Legendary Chest instead of a regular Crown Chest!

Crown Chests stack throughout a Season - don't worry if you don't manage to unlock one every day!

You can earn Crowns in any game mode except Training Camp and Friendly Battles!

