Supercell logo
Back to Clash Royale News
5 Aug 2019
Blog – Clash Royale

Pass Royale Season 2

WHAT IS PASS ROYALE?

Pass Royale unlocks unique rewards & perks.

Earn Crowns to unlock Season 2 Pass Royale Reward Tiers and Crown Chests!

EXCLUSIVE CONTENT

Only available in Season 2: Shipwrecked!

  • Sandcastle Tower Skin

  • Exclusive Emote

Once unlocked you will keep these forever, but they can only be earned in Season 2!

35 REWARD TIERS

Pass Royale Rewards include:

  • Pass Royale Lightning Chests (containing Rare, Epic & Legendary cards)

  • Gold

  • Trade Tokens

  • Up to 7 Strikes per chest*

  • 2 Legendary Chests!**

* Strikes allow you to replace cards for a better chance of getting the ones you want
** If you are on Arena 7 or higher

PASS ROYALE PERKS

With Pass Royale you instantly unlock:

  • Unlimited re-entries and continues for Special Challenges

  • Automatic chest unlocking - queue your next chest to start unlocking

  • Strikes for all Pass Royale & Crown Chests

  • An exclusive Pass Royale golden name

HOW DOES PASS ROYALE WORK?

By playing and earning Crowns, you will progress through Pass Royale tiers and unlock new rewards!

WITH PASS ROYALE

  • Each Reward Tier takes 10 Crowns to unlock. A tier contains 1 Pass Royale reward & 1 Crown Chest.

  • You have no timers on Reward Tier unlocks, so all you have to do is earn Crowns!

FREE

  • Each Reward Tier contains 1 Crown Chest.

  • Every 24 hours, 1 Reward Tier will unlock. Except on weekends, when 2 tiers unlock every 24 hours!


The last tier of every Season will contain a Legendary Chest instead of a regular Crown Chest!

  • Crown Chests stack throughout a Season - don't worry if you don't manage to unlock one every day!

You can earn Crowns in any game mode except Training Camp and Friendly Battles!

PLAYING WITHOUT PASS ROYALE

Don't have Pass Royale? You will get the following rewards:

  • 34 Crown Chests (can contain Gems & cards of any rarity)

  • A FREE LEGENDARY CHEST in the final Reward Tier

    (if you are in Arena 7 or higher)

HOW DO I GET PASS ROYALE?

  • Open Clash Royale

  • Tap Pass Royale at the top of your screen, or in the Shop

  • Purchase Pass Royale

  • Congrats - you now have Pass Royale! Enjoy the exclusive rewards and good luck in Season 2!

  • Pass Royale is valid for one Season (Season 2, for example)

WOULD YOU LIKE TO KNOW MORE?

Get more information and the most frequently asked Pass Royale questions HERE!