Pass Royale unlocks unique rewards & perks.
Earn Crowns to unlock Season 2 Pass Royale Reward Tiers and Crown Chests!
Only available in Season 2: Shipwrecked!
Sandcastle Tower Skin
Exclusive Emote
Once unlocked you will keep these forever, but they can only be earned in Season 2!
Pass Royale Rewards include:
Pass Royale Lightning Chests (containing Rare, Epic & Legendary cards)
Gold
Trade Tokens
Up to 7 Strikes per chest*
2 Legendary Chests!**
* Strikes allow you to replace cards for a better chance of getting the ones you want
** If you are on Arena 7 or higher
With Pass Royale you instantly unlock:
Unlimited re-entries and continues for Special Challenges
Automatic chest unlocking - queue your next chest to start unlocking
Strikes for all Pass Royale & Crown Chests
An exclusive Pass Royale golden name
By playing and earning Crowns, you will progress through Pass Royale tiers and unlock new rewards!
WITH PASS ROYALE
Each Reward Tier takes 10 Crowns to unlock. A tier contains 1 Pass Royale reward & 1 Crown Chest.
You have no timers on Reward Tier unlocks, so all you have to do is earn Crowns!
FREE
Each Reward Tier contains 1 Crown Chest.
Every 24 hours, 1 Reward Tier will unlock. Except on weekends, when 2 tiers unlock every 24 hours!
The last tier of every Season will contain a Legendary Chest instead of a regular Crown Chest!
Crown Chests stack throughout a Season - don't worry if you don't manage to unlock one every day!
You can earn Crowns in any game mode except Training Camp and Friendly Battles!
Don't have Pass Royale? You will get the following rewards:
34 Crown Chests (can contain Gems & cards of any rarity)
A FREE LEGENDARY CHEST in the final Reward Tier
(if you are in Arena 7 or higher)
Open Clash Royale
Tap Pass Royale at the top of your screen, or in the Shop
Purchase Pass Royale
Congrats - you now have Pass Royale! Enjoy the exclusive rewards and good luck in Season 2!
Pass Royale is valid for one Season (Season 2, for example)