What is a Clan Battle?
Battle side-by-side with a Clanmate against two challengers from another Clan!
Four people playing at the
same time
, in the
same Arena
- it's A LOT of fun!
The next Clan Battle event runs from
May 19-22
How do you play?
Once the event starts, the Clan Battle button will appear at the
top of your Clan page
Tap the button when you're ready to battle, or join a Clanmate who's already waiting
You'll be matched against two challengers from another Clan and all that's left to do now is...
WIN
!
How do you win?
Get some top tips here:
Rewards?
Unlock the Clan Battle Chest by winning Clan Battles - the more wins you and your Clan get, the bigger the reward!
Once you've collected your reward, you can keep playing Clan Battles for fun until the end of the event
Bonus info!
For better coordination, get your Clanmates to join
!
Please note: You'll need to download
on mobile
Good luck, HAVE FUN :)