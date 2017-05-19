Supercell logo
Back to Clash Royale News
19 May 2017
Blog – Clash Royale

Prepare for Clan Battle!

What is a Clan Battle?

  • Battle side-by-side with a Clanmate against two challengers from another Clan!

  • Four people playing at the

    same time

    , in the

    same Arena

    - it's A LOT of fun!

  • The next Clan Battle event runs from

    May 19-22

How do you play?

  • Once the event starts, the Clan Battle button will appear at the

    top of your Clan page

  • Tap the button when you're ready to battle, or join a Clanmate who's already waiting

  • You'll be matched against two challengers from another Clan and all that's left to do now is...

    WIN

    !

How do you win?

  • Get some top tips here:

Rewards?

  • Unlock the Clan Battle Chest by winning Clan Battles - the more wins you and your Clan get, the bigger the reward!

  • Once you've collected your reward, you can keep playing Clan Battles for fun until the end of the event

Bonus info!

Good luck, HAVE FUN :)