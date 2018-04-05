Don't miss out on your chance to play with 8 decks created, and voted for, by our very own Clash Royale reddit community!
With over 4,000 decks submitted, 8 decks were voted worthy to represent /r/ClashRoyale/ in the Reddit Blind Deck Challenge (Apr 6-9). Check out the decks and their creators' guide on how to use them below (guides in EN only)!
Tap on the deck image to copy it!
"Dank Magical Ram" by u/Navini04 - tips on how to play it!
"Magic Double Prince" by u/Alpii69 - learn how to use it!
"Magical Miner Poison" by u/Schmedricks27 - Confused? Tap for a step-by-step on how to win!
"Mineroon" by ☆Andrés☆ ♡ ;) - deck guide!
"Miner-Magic" by Osuka06 - No need to fear tanks, read more!
"Ghostly Bridge Spam" by u/Dylcal22 - Defend well then counter push hard, read more!
"Woodland Warriors" by u/notsodevious - Don't be afraid to spam - learn why!
"Balloon Parade" by u/RslimS - Full deck guide!
Join the conversation at Clash Royale reddit! GLHF!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team