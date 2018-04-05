Don't miss out on your chance to play with 8 decks created, and voted for, by our very own Clash Royale reddit community!

With over 4,000 decks submitted, 8 decks were voted worthy to represent /r/ClashRoyale/ in the Reddit Blind Deck Challenge (Apr 6-9). Check out the decks and their creators' guide on how to use them below (guides in EN only)!

Tap on the deck image to copy it!