5 Apr 2018
Blog – Clash Royale

Reddit Blind Deck Challenge!

Don't miss out on your chance to play with 8 decks created, and voted for, by our very own Clash Royale reddit community!

With over 4,000 decks submitted, 8 decks were voted worthy to represent /r/ClashRoyale/ in the Reddit Blind Deck Challenge (Apr 6-9). Check out the decks and their creators' guide on how to use them below (guides in EN only)!

Tap on the deck image to copy it!

"Dank Magical Ram" by u/Navini04 - tips on how to play it!

clashroyale-inbox://copyDeck?deck=28000008;26000038;26000036;26000052;28000012;26000027;26000044;26000062;

"Magic Double Prince" by u/Alpii69 - learn how to use it!

clashroyale-inbox://copyDeck?deck=26000002;28000008;26000001;28000000;26000003;26000027;26000016;26000062;

"Magical Miner Poison" by u/Schmedricks27 - Confused? Tap for a step-by-step on how to win!

clashroyale-inbox://copyDeck?deck=26000030;26000038;27000003;28000009;28000011;26000032;26000046;26000062;

"Mineroon" by ☆Andrés☆ ♡ ;) - deck guide!

clashroyale-inbox://copyDeck?deck=26000030;28000008;28000009;26000006;26000004;26000032;26000046;26000042;

"Miner-Magic" by Osuka06 - No need to fear tanks, read more!

clashroyale-inbox://copyDeck?deck=28000008;27000006;26000011;28000009;28000011;26000032;26000042;26000062;

"Ghostly Bridge Spam" by u/Dylcal22 - Defend well then counter push hard, read more!

clashroyale-inbox://copyDeck?deck=28000008;26000038;28000000;26000036;26000027;26000050;26000037;26000062;

"Woodland Warriors" by u/notsodevious - Don't be afraid to spam - learn why!

clashroyale-inbox://copyDeck?deck=26000030;26000049;26000036;28000012;26000044;28000011;26000046;26000062;

"Balloon Parade" by u/RslimS - Full deck guide!

clashroyale-inbox://copyDeck?deck=28000008;26000038;28000012;26000025;26000006;26000032;26000026;26000037;

Join the conversation at Clash Royale reddit! GLHF!

See you in the Arena, 
The Clash Royale Team