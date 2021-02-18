Supercell logo
18 Feb 2021
Unlock Season 20 Rewards!

Unlock 70 rewards by earning Crowns from destroyed Towers!

Get Pass Royale to unlock unique Season 20 rewards & perks.

PASS ROYALE REWARDS

  • Unique Tower Skin & Emote

  • 40,000 Gold

  • 6 x Pass Royale Lightning Chest

  • 3 x Rare Pass Royale Lightning Chest

    (guaranteed Rare cards!)

  • 4 x Epic Pass Royale Lightning Chest

    (guaranteed Epic cards!)

  • 4 Trade Tokens

  • Up to 7 Strikes per chest*

  • 1 Legendary Chest!

    (guaranteed Legendary card!)

    **

  • Bonus Bank Gold (up to 10,000 Gold)

* Strikes allow you to replace cards for a better chance of getting the ones you want
** If you are on Arena 6 or higher

FREE REWARDS

Don't have Pass Royale? You can earn the following FREE rewards:

  • 34 Crown Chests (contains Gems & cards of any rarity)

  • 1 LEGENDARY CHEST

    (if you are in Arena 6 or higher at the start of the Season)

WOULD YOU LIKE TO KNOW MORE?

