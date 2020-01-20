Since launching Global Tournaments over a year ago, we have received lots of feedback from players.
Because of this feedback, we have restructured our Global Tournaments to highlight skilled and competitive players each Season and provide all players with more rewards.
One Global Tournament per Season
Increased Rewards
Top 100 'Hall of Fame'
Exclusive
Global Tournament King Emote for finishing in the top 100
You must be King Level 8 to enter
Tournament Standard Level Cap (9)
Earn
FREE
rewards by winning matches
Unlock BONUS REWARDS with Gems
5 losses and
you're out
(no continues or re-entries)
We are kicking off these changes with the SEASON 7 GLOBAL TOURNAMENT, starting soon in the Challenges tab!
Head there now to see what rewards you can win.