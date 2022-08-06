This year, any player who completes the 20-Win Challenge will be able to register for the next Clash Royale League stage in the in-game Tournament Hub!

Players competing in the Tournament Hub will gain or lose ladder rank based on winning or losing matches. They will be able to play up to 10 matches within any 24 hours period, and once the ladder play period ends, the top 128 players will advance to Stage 3.

More information about the Clash Royale League and the next stages can be found HERE!