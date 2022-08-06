The hardest and most skillful challenge is back again, this time as an official route for the Clash Royale World Finals!
Will you have what it takes to win 20 games of Clash Royale with less than 3 losses?
The Challenge will kick off on Saturday, August 6th, and will last for 5 days:
Starts
: 6th of August @ 08:00 UTC
Ends
: 11th of August @ 08:00 UTC
Simply head to the Events tab!
Every player gets
3 free entries
3 losses
and you are out
You can re-enter the Challenge for
10 Gems
Pass Royale
players get
unlimited free entries
to the 20-Win Challenge
Challenge progress will
reset
with each new entry (0 wins/0 losses)
You can win
1 Epic Chest
,
1 Legendary King Chest
, and up to
215k Gold
!
If you reach 17 victories or more, you will unlock the CRL 20-Win Challenge 2022 badge! You will be able to display it in your Battle Banner and your profile as eternal proof of your skill.
This year, any player who completes the 20-Win Challenge will be able to register for the next Clash Royale League stage in the in-game Tournament Hub!
Players competing in the Tournament Hub will gain or lose ladder rank based on winning or losing matches. They will be able to play up to 10 matches within any 24 hours period, and once the ladder play period ends, the top 128 players will advance to Stage 3.
More information about the Clash Royale League and the next stages can be found HERE!
Good luck with the Challenge, and see you in the Arena!
The Clash Royale Team