A lot went into making these little figures!
Our mission to bring Clash characters to life first came about in 2015. We created a Barbarian prototype in our Seoul office, and then eagerly brought it to the game team. We all agreed it was pretty cool! That put in motion our plan to work on five initial in-game characters.
We knew that whatever we made, it had to look like it walked straight out of the game and into reality. When people receive these and take them out of the box, they had to feel like an extension of the game, not just a random action figure or statue. To get there, we needed an awesome partner willing to help us hit the same high quality standards Supercell applies to its games. We were lucky to find that partner in Kotobukiya.
Once we had a great partner to work with, and selected the right characters, it came down to details – lots and lots of details. Whether it was choosing the right loin cloth color from hundreds of thousands of options, increasing and decreasing the size of the Barbarian’s pupils, or adjusting the angle of the Archer’s bow by mere degrees, we left no stone unturned.
Now we're finally ready and super excited to present our first six figures! They're ready to order!
You won't find these anywhere else. Clash figures are exclusively available in our own Official Supercell Shop: shop.supercell.com
Clash Figure Pack: shop.supercell.com/...
(figures also sold separately)
Give them a happy home,
Clash Royale Team