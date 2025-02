Join us this July for a 2v2 extravaganza!



The Summer of 2v2 is the co-opiest, best friendiest, alley-oopiest season. Of. All. Time.

We're rolling out a bunch of new 2v2 game modes and Challenges.

Check below for the details:

All Month: 2v2 Quick Match and Play with Friends (+ Clan Chest every weekend!)

June 30: 2v2 Challenge

July 7: 2v2 Draft Challenge

July 14: 2v2 Sudden Death Challenge

July 21: 2v2 Double Elixir Draft Challenge

July 28: 2v2 "Special Event"

See you in the Arena!