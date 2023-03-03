Pass Royale has remained largely unchanged since it launched in 2019 (has it really been that long?) so we are giving it a well deserved revamp in the next update.

Each Reward Tier will now be split into 3 versions of Pass Royale, each with their own rewards to unlock!

These tiers will be FREE, GOLD, and DIAMOND.

Our goal here is to give Pass Royale buyers more bang for their buck, and to allow players to collect the rewards that they need to by adding our new Season Tokens to the FREE tier.