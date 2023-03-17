The biggest change to Events (any game mode in the Events Tab) is that pre-determined rewards are no longer a thing.



We heard lots of feedback about how it wasn’t worth playing certain Challenges for a Golden Chest at 8 wins, or a card you didn’t need.



To make it easier for players to get the rewards that they want, we have introduced SEASON TOKENS.

Each Event that you play will earn you Season Tokens, which you can then spend in the SEASON SHOP.



The Season Shop will have a variety of rewards to spend your Season Tokens on such as Gold, Magic Items (including Books), Wild Cards, Battle Banners, Emotes and more.

