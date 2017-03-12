Coming in the next update...
SNEAK PEEK #1 - New Game Mode: Clan Battle!
Battle side-by-side with a Clanmate against two challengers from another Clan!
The first Clan Battle event is coming on Mar 24
Find out more about Clan Battles in the latest episode of
Check out some gameplay
!
SNEAK PEEK #2 - Four New Cards!
New Legendary Card: Bandit is available on Mar 24
A special Bandit Draft Challenge is coming on Mar 17
Night Witch, Bats and Heal are coming later -
keep an eye out!
!
SNEAK PEEK #3 - New Arena!
Arena 11: NEW Legendary Arena unlocks at 3800 Trophies
Arena 10: Hog Mountain (renamed from Legendary Arena)
Legendary Cards will still appear in your Shop at 3000 Trophies
Take a peek at
!
SNEAK PEEK #4 - Leagues!
Enter the first League at 4000 Trophies
Climb through 9 Leagues all the way to the Ultimate Champion League!
Collect a monthly season reward based on the highest League you reached
League Reward:
New Chest: Draft Chest offers multiple card choices -
choose your own reward!
Draft Chest is only available as an end of season reward in Leagues