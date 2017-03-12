Supercell logo
12 Mar 2017
Blog – Clash Royale

Update Sneak Peeks!

Coming in the next update...

SNEAK PEEK #1 - New Game Mode: Clan Battle!

  • Battle side-by-side with a Clanmate against two challengers from another Clan!

  • The first Clan Battle event is coming on Mar 24

  • Find out more about Clan Battles in the latest episode of

    Radio Royale

  • Check out some gameplay

    here

    !

SNEAK PEEK #2 - Four New Cards!

  • New Legendary Card: Bandit is available on Mar 24

  • A special Bandit Draft Challenge is coming on Mar 17

  • Night Witch, Bats and Heal are coming later -

    keep an eye out!

  • Watch the Bandit dash

    !

SNEAK PEEK #3 - New Arena!

  • Arena 11: NEW Legendary Arena unlocks at 3800 Trophies

  • Arena 10: Hog Mountain (renamed from Legendary Arena)

  • Legendary Cards will still appear in your Shop at 3000 Trophies

  • Take a peek at

    the beautiful new Arena

    !

SNEAK PEEK #4 - Leagues!

  • Enter the first League at 4000 Trophies

  • Climb through 9 Leagues all the way to the Ultimate Champion League!

  • Collect a monthly season reward based on the highest League you reached

League Reward: