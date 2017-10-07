Supercell logo
7 Oct 2017
Blog – Clash Royale

Update Sneak Peeks!

Coming in the next update... 

SNEAK PEEK #1 - Quests! 

SNEAK PEEK #2 - New Game Modes! 

  • Touchdown -

    watch the reveal livestream

    !

  • Earn gold and gems by taking down towers during Gold Rush and Gem Rush events

  • Chat and have a rematch with your 2v2 teammate!

  • Mirror Battles give you and your opponent the exact same deck

  • More details here

    !

SNEAK PEEK #3 - Bonus Stuff!

  • Share and copy decks from outside the game 

  • We've revamped the Shop, check it out for Daily Deals

  • Collect a free Epic Card from the Shop every Sunday!

  • Gems are no longer refunded for Custom Tournaments if no players join or battle 

  • News Royale, now in glorious full screen!

  • More details here

    !