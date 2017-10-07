Coming in the next update...
SNEAK PEEK #1 - Quests!
Take on daily and weekly Quests to earn epic rewards
Rewards include Super Magical and Legendary Chests!
!
SNEAK PEEK #2 - New Game Modes!
Touchdown -
!
Earn gold and gems by taking down towers during Gold Rush and Gem Rush events
Chat and have a rematch with your 2v2 teammate!
Mirror Battles give you and your opponent the exact same deck
!
SNEAK PEEK #3 - Bonus Stuff!
Share and copy decks from outside the game
We've revamped the Shop, check it out for Daily Deals
Collect a free Epic Card from the Shop every Sunday!
Gems are no longer refunded for Custom Tournaments if no players join or battle
News Royale, now in glorious full screen!
!